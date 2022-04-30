Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday Can't Stop Giggling As They Get Clicked Together at Airport; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are known for their iconic style and outfits as well as their acting endeavours. The duo was recently spotted walking out of the Mumbai Airport twinning in white ethnic outfits and were giggling and grinning from ear to ear. Panday went for a sleeveless white kurta paired with white pants while Kapoor chose an elaborate anarkali set. However netizens were quick to point out that their angelic white ensembles were not the only things the two Bollywood stars had in common.

Actor Ishaan Khatter is rumoured to have been romantically involved with Janhvi Kapoor while the two were shooting for Dhadak. Ananya Panday and Khatter were seen going on trips to Maldives among other exotic locations and were rumoured to be dating for a few years until they broke up recently. Panday even went to Kahtter’s brother Shahid Kapoor’s house for his birthday soiree.

Netizens had a field day in the comments section. One commented, “enter Ishaan Khaatar.” Another said, “Dono Ka Ex Ishan Hai (both have Ishaan as their ex).” A fan even goes as far as claiming that that Ananya has broken up with Ishaan, saying, “Dono frnds ho gyi jaise Ishan Khatter se breakup hua ananya ka (both have become friends as soon as Ananya broke up with Ishaan)”, as reported by Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in the 2021 release, Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and is gearing up for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. In addition to Bawaal, the actor also has Good Luck Jerry and Mili marked on her calendar. Ananya Panday has Liger with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and will be appearing in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

