Janhvi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Warming Up at the WIFT Award is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor have nothing in common but the fact that both were recently felicitated at the first Women in Film and Festival (WIFT) India Award, which aims to laud the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood.Aishwarya was presented the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence. Janhvi, meanwhile, bagged the WIFT Emerald Award.The former Miss World looked stunning in a black-and-gold pleated dress designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Janhvi didn’t fail to impress either in a rose pink Reem Acra off-shoulder, knee-length outfit.However, despite their splendid appearances and glorious wins, what’s winning the internet is a photo of the two exchanging warm pleasantries.In the image, Aishwarya—seated next to her mother Vrinda Rai—is all smiles as Janhvi tries to strike a conversation with her.Check out more photos of the two bonding at the ceremony.Aishwarya took to Instagram to share moments of the happy occasion. Along with her mother, the 44-year-old was also accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya.Talking about the awards, which have been named after iconic Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozario told ANI, “Whether it is her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavours, Ms. Streep is an inspiration for all. Our aim is to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and give females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men.”On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next star in Gulab Jamun with husband Abhishek Bachchan.Janhvi, meanwhile, made her big Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.