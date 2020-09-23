Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi Dance to the Tunes of Anil Kapoor's One Two Ka Four

A BTS video of Bollywood actors Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the tune of One Two Ka Four has gone viral on the internet. In the fun video shared on Instagram, the two can be seen rehearsing for a sequence of their film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The caption of the video reads, "Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor in this never seen before video practising their 'One Two Ka Four' moves." In the video, Angad can be seen dancing to One Two Ka Four while Janhvi seems a bit disturbed as she tries to tell him, “Dada, suno na ek second. Mujhe pilot banna hai.”

Angad also shared the same on his Instagram and wrote, "Dance like nobody's watching.. @anilskapoor sir this is a tribute to you. Rehearsal scene from our film #gunjansaxenathekargilgirl when gunjan expresses ‘dada main pilot ban na chahti hoon’. #dhinakdhindha #rampampam my #mondaymotivation #dance."

Angad was seen playing the role of Janhvi's elder brother in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the film, the two are shown as Hindi cinema lovers. The film was inspired by the life of Gunjan Saxena, first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Janhvi has essayed the role of Gunjan Saxena in the film. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij. Pankaj played the role of Gunjan Saxena's father in the biographical movie. The film was released on OTT platform Netflix in August, and has been in news for many reasons.

Janhvi will be next seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh. She also has the horror-comedy Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aryan in her kitty.