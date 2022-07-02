Janhvi Kapoor And Her Bawaal Co-star Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal Enjoy Boat Party; See Pic

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has kick-started her weekend on a cheerful note alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal. On early Saturday, the Roohi actor took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her recent boating session that she enjoyed with the fashion designer.

It appears that the duo attended a boat party organized by their common friends. If the photo is anything to go by, it seems that Janhvi and Natasha had a gala time together at the close-knit celebration. While Janhvi opted for a white ensemble for the get-together, on the other hand, Dalal looked comfy in a black sweatshirt. The duo shared an infectious smile while striking a pose for the selfie alongside their friends. The Roohi fame captioned the candid moment as “too blessed to be stressed” with a quirky GIF.

Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are all set to share the screen space together in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action flick is expected to hit the silver screens next year. The announcement of the same was made official via social media by both Janhvi and Varun. While Varun shared, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari along with Janhvi Kapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday”.

Janhvi Kapoor expressed “Joining hands with two of the finest, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari. I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite Varun Dhawan. See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has begun promoting her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry in full swing. In another post, the young star used the hashtag of her film to share a slew of stunning photos of her in white designer wear. Helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, the black comedy film will premiere on Disney plus Hotstar on 29 July 2022.

