Janhvi Kapoor and Her Squad Busts Hilarious Moves to Cardi B's Up in Instagram Reel

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest social media post is all about having fun with friends as they hop on to one of the trending dance moves. The 24-year-old actress, who recently flaunted her beach perfect body from her trip to Maldives, has now shown us that she is equally fun and loves to get her friends together for a groovy night.

In the Instagram Reel shared on Friday, the actress is seen with her squad busting hilarious moves to Cardi B’s latest song Up. The group of friends perform each step as the camera moves from one person to another and in the end, they all come together to perform the last movesof the dance challenge, next to a swimming pool. The dance moves performed by Janhvi’s friends are hilarious and they all can be seen enjoying the moment. Janhvi is seen in a purple sweatshirt and yellow shorts with her hair tied in a pony tail.

Captioning the Reel, the actress wrote that she really wished that they all were cooler than this but that is all they have got. Viewed by over 288k Instagram users since it was shared on the social media platform, Janhvi’s dance video has got netizens talking, from fans, to fellow celebrities and artists.

Commenting on the video, fashion designer and model Masaba Gupta mentioned photographer Vaishnav Praveen who was also in the video and wrote that she needs to have a conversation with him regarding his performance. While celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri reacted with a laughing emoticon, while hair stylist Amit Thakur also shared similar comment.

Janhvi had recently spent quality time with her friends at the pristine beaches of Maldives. The actress also showed us how we can ace the beach fashion game. In one of the pictures shared by Janhvi, the actress paired her two-piece swimsuit with a matching floral sarong that featured the same pattern in shades of acid green, yellow, pink and blue. Flaunting her no make-up look and lightly textured hair, Janhvi described the picture as that of an island girl.

