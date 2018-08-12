Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Dhadak Success Party; See Pics

The Dhadak cast including Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor, the people who made the Sairat remake possible — Karan Johar, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, director Shashank Khaitan and also the film’s leading lady’s off-screen pillar of strength Khushi Kapoor, can’t get enough of the success parties already organised to celebrate the film’s success at the box-office.The entire cast and crew of the film recently celebrated the movie’s grand success with mostly everyone in attendance. And it was at the party that one could witness the sizzling off-screen chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi, who were twinning in black. Pictures circulated in the media are proof that the two couldn’t stop looking at each other.Take a look.And while we all know how goofy and fun-loving the two are in real life (their Instagram stories are hilarious), its undoubtedly because of this great bond and awesome chemistry that they share that off-screen which resulted in them giving a fabulous performance onscreen.On the work front, while Ishaan hasn’t announced his next film, Janhvi will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.