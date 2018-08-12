English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Dhadak Success Party; See Pics
Ishaan hasn’t announced his next film, while Janhvi will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar/ Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
The Dhadak cast including Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor, the people who made the Sairat remake possible — Karan Johar, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, director Shashank Khaitan and also the film’s leading lady’s off-screen pillar of strength Khushi Kapoor, can’t get enough of the success parties already organised to celebrate the film’s success at the box-office.
The entire cast and crew of the film recently celebrated the movie’s grand success with mostly everyone in attendance. And it was at the party that one could witness the sizzling off-screen chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi, who were twinning in black. Pictures circulated in the media are proof that the two couldn’t stop looking at each other.
Take a look.
And while we all know how goofy and fun-loving the two are in real life (their Instagram stories are hilarious), its undoubtedly because of this great bond and awesome chemistry that they share that off-screen which resulted in them giving a fabulous performance onscreen.
On the work front, while Ishaan hasn’t announced his next film, Janhvi will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
Also Watch
The entire cast and crew of the film recently celebrated the movie’s grand success with mostly everyone in attendance. And it was at the party that one could witness the sizzling off-screen chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi, who were twinning in black. Pictures circulated in the media are proof that the two couldn’t stop looking at each other.
Take a look.
All smiles! Team 'Dhadak' at the success bash! ✨ . . . . Follow @bollywoodbubble for more updates! . . . . @janhvikapoor @khushi05k @ishaan95 @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @dhadak_2018 @dharmamovies #karanjohar #ishaankhattar #janhvikapoor #khushikapoor #dhadak #shashankkhaitan #success #successparty #party #bash #bollywood #bollywoodbubble #mumbai #spotted #bollywoodstar #celebrity #team #zingaat #debut #love #likeforlikes #likeforfollow #doubletap #black #ootd #fashion #hot #bandra
And while we all know how goofy and fun-loving the two are in real life (their Instagram stories are hilarious), its undoubtedly because of this great bond and awesome chemistry that they share that off-screen which resulted in them giving a fabulous performance onscreen.
On the work front, while Ishaan hasn’t announced his next film, Janhvi will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Chelsea, Spurs Off to Winning Starts, Richarlison Shines for Everton
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- Salman Khan Accepts And Wins Kiren Rijiju's Fitness Challenge, Watch Video
- Vishwaroopam 2 Movie Review: Kamal Haasan Fails the Mission As Well His Fans
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic as She Steps Out for a Night Out With Stylist Tanya Ghavri, Manager Poonam Damania
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...