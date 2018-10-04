English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
The duo looks endearing in the monochrome shot as Ishaan Khatter rests in Janhvi Kapoor's lap
Image Courtesy: Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Katter made their Bollywood debut together with Dhadak. Their on-screen pair was much appreciated by the audience and at once, the two became netizen's favourite. However, Janhvi and Ishaan's bond is not just restricted to reel life. In real life too, the two share a warm bond with each other.
On Wednesday, Ishaan took to Instagram to share a picture with her co-star. The duo looks endearing in the monochrome shot as Beyond the Clouds actor rests in Janhvi's lap. Donning a black slip dress and an oversized jacket, the actress looks stunning as ever, while Ishaan looks dapper in his denim shirt as he stares into the camera.
Take a look at the picture:
Talking of Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan directorial revolves around the love story of Madhur and Parthavi in a casteist society. Backed by Karan Johar, the film was an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat.
On the professional front, while Janhvi will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan is yet to announce his next project.
