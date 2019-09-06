Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Spotted Together at Zain Kapoor's First Birthday Bash

Janhvi Kapoor was seen with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter attending the first birthday bash of Shahid and Mira Rajput's son Zain on Thursday, September 5. The eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak where she starred opposite Ishaan.

During the shooting of Dhadak, a remake of the 2016 Marathi movie Sairat, Janhvi and Ishan developed a friendly bond. Soon after the release of the film, rumours of them dating started doing the rounds. Both Janhvi and Ishaan have refuted the rumours, but paparazzi have snapped them together on several occasions, the recent being Zain's birthday party.

Janhvi looked pretty as she sported a simple dress with a floral print, dupatta and jootis. Ishaan opted for a cool T-shirt and shorts and completed his casual look with a pair of filp-flops. Zain's birthday party was a low key one and was attended only by Shahid's family, Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak along with Ishaan and Janhvi.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram to post an adorable picture of herself with Zain. In the picture one can easily see lipstick patches on Zain's cheecks. Mira shared the picture with a cute caption that read, "Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy"

On work front, Janhvi would next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 13.

She would then go on to be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in RoohiAfza, which will release exactly a week after the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Besides this, Janhvi would star in Dostana 2, where she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, which is expected to be released sometime in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Ishaan would next be seen in Mira Nair's television series adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel A Suitable Boy, which would also feature Tabu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.