Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan Spotted Holidaying in Goa, Fuel Romance Rumours

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have joined the band of Bollywood stars who sparked off romance rumours by heading out to holiday together. The pair was spotted at the Mumbai airport on the first day of the year as they left the city.

While Kartik took the flight alone, Janhvi was with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Their airport pictures left fans wondering if something is brewing between the two. While it was unclear where the actors were headed, new photos have surfaced that confirm that they are holidaying in Goa, reported Pinkvilla.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was spotted by fans on the beaches of Goa as he enjoyed a meal at a popular restaurant. The actor smiled happily for some selfies wit fans, which were then shared on social media.

#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartikPhotos of Kartik Aaryan with fans spotted in Antares Restaurant in Goa yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PflHfrkN7I — Kartik Aaryan News (@KartikAaryaNews) January 4, 2021

Another photo of Kartik and Janhvi has surfaced on the Internet, shared by an eatery called Favela Goa. The photo shows Kartik and Janhvi twinning in white for an outing. The actors can be seen posing for the camera inside the restaurant.

Kartik recently wrapped up the shoot of Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka in just 10 days. He is teaming up with Janhvi for the sequel of Dostana.

Reportedly, Janhvi will be starting the shoot of her upcoming film in Punjab on January 9. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara.