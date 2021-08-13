Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Remember Mother Sridevi on Her 58th Birth Anniversary

Friday marks the 58th birth anniversary of late actor Sridevi. The veteran Indian actress made her debut in the Indian cinema as a child actor at the age of four and was last seen in the 2017 movie Mom as she passed away in 2018. Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor remember her today on her birthday through special Instagram posts.

Actress Janhvi posted a picture from her childhood where she was all smiles standing next to her mother. Captioning the post, the 24-year-old actress wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.” With over 3,84,420 likes the Instagram post received hearty comments from Janhvi’s several fans and colleagues from the film industry. From Janhvi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor, to Sridevi’s co-star from the movie Mom, Sajal Aly, the Instagram post received much love and support.

Janhvi’s mother passed away a few months before she was to make her debut in acting in Hindi cinema with the movie Dhadak.Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi also remembered her mother as she posted a picture of her parents on her Instagram Story. The picture showed film producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi walking with their arms holding each other. The 20-year-old accompanied the intimate picture with a caption that read, “Miss you everyday.”

In an earlier Instagram post from July 19, Khushi shared a throwback picture of her parents with her 550k Instagram followers. The portrait showed Sridevi in her chic style with sunglasses and dark lip colour and a muffler draping around her head and neck; while Boney was seen standing next to her in a typical 90s style grey sweatshirt and an orange cap. In the caption, Khushi described her parents as “the coolest.”

Janhvi and Khushi continue to remember their mother and share some cherished moments from their childhood on their social media handles.

