Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Ride Quad Bikes in Dubai, Share Pictures on Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor are embracing the sweltering heat of Dubai desert these days. The actress shared pictures from the sandy dunes of Dubai on Instagram on Wednesday. Janhvi and Khushi were seen quad biking in the UAE city along with their close friend Orhan Awatramani.

The 24-year-old actress sported a brown crop top, blue denim shorts, and sneakers while her sister Khushi was seen in a similar brown top which she paired with a pair of black shorts. Daughters of late actress Sridevi completed their look with the traditional Arabic clothing piece, keffiyeh. Janhvi added a fun caption to her latest post on Instagram as she wrote, “Dessert in the desert.” Janhvi’s rumoured former boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya commented with a compliment as he wrote, “Mashallah.”

Khushi also shared some snapshots from her recent outing in Dubai. The 21-year-old posted a video which shared a glimpse of the quad biking ride that she took along with Janhvi and Orhan. Khushi’s step-sister Anshula Kapoor commented with fire emoticons on the picture. Daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Aliyah Kashyap also commented on her friend, Khushi’s latest post on Instagram. Aliyah’s comment referred to the classic Bollywood action film Dhoom as she wrote, “Dhoom machale.” Meanwhile, Karan Boolani, husband of Khushi’s cousin sister Rhea Kapoor, also dropped an emoticon of a turbaned person in the comments, referring to her keffiyeh look.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared pictures of her father Boney Kapoor, who celebrated his 66th birthday on Thursday in Dubai. Both Janhvi and Khushi were seen embracing their father in the pictures. Boney’s younger brother and actor Sanjay Kapoor was also spotted in the pictures shared by Janhvi. “Happy birthday father. To the best man in the world. I love you,” read the text over the picture shared by the actress.

In the following picture, Boney was seen hugging his youngest daughter Khushi, while Janhvi posed with a sulking expression. Janhvi captioned the picture in continuation to her previous text, “Even when you give her more attention.”

