Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Take The ‘Who Is Most Likely To’ Challenge

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the charming sibling duos in B-Town. The lassies who are often spotted chilling together are quarantine partners. These sisters are giving major goals while they engage in fun activities during homestay.

Recently, we got our hands on an adorable video featuring Janhvi and Khushi, twinning in white. In the clip, we saw that the siblings reveal interesting facts about each other while playing the ‘Who is most likely to’ game.

Janhvi and Khushi point to the former to reciprocate to “Who spends the most money?”



In the following few interrogations, much to our surprise, both unanimously point to Khushi in answer. The questions probed about the first one to have kids and get married. They additionally disclosed the one with better style and the meaner one.

Watch the video here:

April 10 marked Siblings day and on the occasion, netizens were treated with another delightful glimpse featuring the beautiful sisters.

The Dhadak actress took to her social media handle to share an adorable post with her younger sister.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughters are clearly enjoying their much-deserved sister time. Janhvi often spares time from her work schedule to visit Khushi who has moved abroad for higher education.

