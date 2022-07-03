Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan Shine Bright As They Meet In Amsterdam For Lunch; Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is currently in Amsterdam and looks like she is enjoying some quality time with her friends there. On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram and dropped a series of pictures from her vacation. In the first picture, Janhvi was seen looking straight into the camera as she sat in a restaurant. She wore a denim outfit, kept her makeup minimal and looked absolutely stunning.

In one of the clicks, Janhvi Kapoor was also seen posing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa. The two were seen sitting in a restaurant along with two of their other friends. In this picture, the two star kids were also seen twinning pink. In the caption, Janhvi wrote ‘amstagram’ along with a unicorn emoji. The Dhakad actress also shared pictures of skies and flowers.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 film Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao. The actress will be next seen in Bawaal, the shooting of which is currently underway. In Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen for the first time with Varun Dhawan. Reportedly, the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will also be taking place in four European countries including the city of Love – Paris. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. In addition to Bawaal, the actress also has Good Luck Jerry and Mili marked on her calendar.

Talking about Nysa, she is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter who was born in April 2003. The Bollywood couple also has a son named Yug. Recently, Ajay Devgn was asked if Nysa will make her Bollywood debut soon. To this, the actor said that he doesn’t know if she wants to work in this line or not. Ajay further revealed that Nysa has so far not shown any interest in this line, adding that everything may change with time. For now, Nysa Devgn is pursuing her higher at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education.

