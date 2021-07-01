Janhvi Kapoor And Sister Khushi Are Having Loads Of Workout Fun

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is often seen sharing her fitness regime with her fans. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a funny video from her workout session with her sister Khushi Kapoor that has left her fans in splits. Janhvi can be seen helping out her sister during a pilates session. As she holds her down, Khushi tries her best not to laugh. But the sisters are unable to concentrate and become goofy. They try to playfully wrestle with each other and the actress is seen pulling Khushi’s legs who is lying on the floor.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/janhvikapoor/2607548390436192749/

Janhvi satirically wrote that both of them are very serious about their “workouts”. The star donned a comfy red sports bra that she teamed with a pair of red and purple shorts. She pulled her hair back into a bun. Meanwhile, her sister opted for a grey sports bra and a pair of black joggers.

This happy moment was captured by their trainer Namrata Purohit. She put another video of Janhvi on her own Instagram Stories in which she can be seen practising some squats with weights in her hands.

The Kapoor sisters often make headlines for their stunning pictures and cute social media banters. Last week, Khushi shared a photo of herself and her sister on the photo-sharing app. While Janhvi was seen in a rainbow-coloured shirt and wore minimal makeup, her sister sported a black off-shoulder top. They appeared to be seated at an open-air restaurant. In the caption, Khushi wrote that she “sometimes” loves her elder sister. Reacting to this, Janhvi asked her to give her some “attention”.

Janhvi’s last film was the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film had received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. She will next be seen in Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry in which she will feature opposite Sushant Singh.

