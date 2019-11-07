In a recent social media viral video, actor Janhvi Kapoor can be seen requesting the paparazzi to turn off their cameras as she is seen helping out an underprivileged kid. The actor is often spotted helping out poor children by offering them food. The actress did not want the photographers present there to record her.

In the video shared on Instagram, the Dhadak actor can be seen saying, "Ek second ke liye off kar dijiye. Bahut ajeeb lagta hai har baar. (Switch off the cameras for a second. It feels weird every time.)"

In the video she can be seen asking the young girl, who is seen tagging along with her, to come with her to her car, and hands over a packet of biscuits to the youngster, before driving off.

However, the sweet gesture drew mixed reactions online. While some wondered if it was all an elaborate publicity stunt pulled off by the actress for some positive press reactions, others felt that she indeed is a genuinely helpful person.

While one person wrote, "In days like these where, celebs ignore beggars and push them away, Janhvi is a blessing. She asks the paps to stop filming and that shows how geniune she is and how pure she's from the heart. She helps them in ways they can be truly helped and be happy. We need more people like her in this world❤

❤ ️", another posted, "Online camera k samne to sab helpful hote h.... (Everyone appears helpful in front of the camera.)"

This is not the first time the actor was spotted helping out an underprivileged kid. In another video posted a few days back, the actor was seen at a salon in Bandra where she helped out a child with packets of biscuits.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen as IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in a film being produced by Karan Johar. She will also be seen in Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2.

