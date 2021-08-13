Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Call From 'Mystery Man' Leaving Fans Curious

The young generation of Bollywood stars on various occasions, knowingly or unknowingly, spill beans that give rise to several rumours. How can we forget, how Harshvardhan Kapoor in an interview spoke about the dating rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Within seconds after speaking, the actor had realised that he should not have said it. Fans are always wondering and speculating about the love lives of their favourite actors, but some like Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal chose to keep their personal life private.

However, Janhvi’s episode of Social Media Star left everyone guessing about the mystery person the actress was talking to the whole time. It was noticed that on several occasions during the episode, the Roohi star kept checking her phone. The hosts of the show Janice Sequeira and Kusha Kapila could not contain their curiosity and question Janhvi about the same.

The conversation around it started when Janice got a call and Janhvi said, “At least someone is getting calls.” Getting a hint from Janhvi’s statement Kusha called it a “public call-out for boyfriends.” To which Janhvi explained that it was a "taunt" for a specific person. When the two hosts asked the actress who the "person was that was not calling Janhvi back", she replied, “No, no he is my” and stopped.

She stated that there are two types of people in the world, some people play on the front foot, while some play on the back foot. Further continuing the statement, Janhvi mocked that there is a third category in which some idiots don’t know if they want to play on the front or back and they miss the ball. “I play on the front foot,” she added. Sharing a bit more, Janhvi said that the "said person" is more on the back foot and expects "at least five or six" calls through the day.

Fortunately, during the show when the person Janhvi was talking about finally called back, she along with the two hosts cheered and giggled. But this has left the fans guessing about who this "mystery person" is?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here