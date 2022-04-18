Janhvi Kapoor Basks in The Beauty of Ooty, Shares Video and Pictures; Watch

Be it her fashion statements, workout regime, exciting upcoming projects, or fun-filled vacation plans, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor surely likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts through social media. Now adding to her bandwagon, Janhvi recently took to her Instagram account to reveal that she is currently soaking in the beauty of Tamil Nadu with her friend Orhan Awatramani. Janhvi dropped a series of pictures and videos wherein she can be seen having fun while trying adventure sports and enjoying amidst the beauty of tea gardens.

The actress took to Instagram to post a video of her having fun in Ooty. From zip-lining with her friend Orhan, to dancing in joy at the picturesque location, Janhvi is having a great time. She captioned the video as ‘Ooty diaries’. See the video here:

On Sunday, the Dhadak actress posted a series of two pictures, in which she can be seen stunningly striking a pose while standing amidst the lush green tea gardens. The actress looked alluring as she donned a white sleeveless crop top with beige flared trousers. The actress wrapped an olive stole around her neck and completed her look by keeping her wavy tresses open. She opted to keep her makeup minimal and subtle. The enthralling tea garden can be seen behind Janhvi in the picture. In the next picture, Janhvi successfully captured the magnificent beauty of Ooty.

Janhvi also took to her Instagram Stories to re-share the videos and pictures that were originally posted by Orhan. In the videos, the gorgeous actress can be seen enjoying the zip-lining with Orhan. She reposted the video with the title track of the 2009 film Tum Mile. In the next photograph, Janhvi can be seen clicking a picture with her phone. While posting the happy picture Orhan had captioned it, “Tea leaf picking kind of day.” In the third picture, the duo gave their fans and followers glimpses of them relishing the moment of zip-lining through a collage.

It is most likely that the actress has joined her sister Khushi Kapoor in Tamil Nadu where the latter is shooting for her debut Bollywood project which is Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archie comics. Before dropping the pictures of herself holidaying, Janhvi dropped a series of pictures with Khushi and Orhan, which appears to be taken from their hotel room and shows the enchanting landscape of Ooty.

>On Janhvi’s pictures, Orhan took to the comments section and wrote, “Spill the tea baby”. Actress’ father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor also acknowledged the pictures as he dropped a handful of heart emoticons and a high five emoticon.

