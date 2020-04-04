Janhvi, Bhumi Send Entries for Kartik’s Baghban Remake, Siddhant Suggests Ayushmann's Name

Kartik Aaryan on Friday took to social media to share an app treated picture of himself, which showed him as an ageing man. In the witty caption of the image, he suggested remaking the 2003 romantic drama Baghban and asked for the entries of heroines.

“Ageing gracefully in lockdown. Let’s remake Baghban. Now Casting for Heroines role. Please send in your entries,” he wrote.

Soon after Kartik stated that he is looking for heroines. Bollywood actress and Kartik’s Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor took to the comment section to fill in her entry.

Janhvi wrote, “Sending my entry. Hope I’m not too old for the part. * Can do kathak and have a valid passport”. To which, Karthik replied, “Do you have a Chinese via… It’s set in China”.

Joining the bandwagon was actress Bhumi Padnekar who requests Kartik to check her profile too. “Sir, please check my profile,” she wrote. In return, Kartik said, “Thank you. We shall call if you’re shortlisted.” with a folded hands emoji.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Arjun Kapoor too commented on the pic. While the Gully Boy actor suggested Ayushmann Khurrana's name for the role of the heroine, Arjun said that Kartik resembles Ronit Roy.

Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial also features Kiara Advani in lead.

