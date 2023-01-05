Janhvi Kapoor Blushes, Hides Face As She Gets Clicked With Shikhar Pahariya in Car; Pics Go Viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is not shying away from accepting her rumoured romance with Shikhar Pahariya as the actress on Wednesday night took him to her family dinner at cousin Rhea Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The private bash was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Janhvi and Shikhar arrived together in the same car. Janhvi couldn’t stop blushing as paparazzi clicked her photos with Shikhar. At one point, Janhvi also tried to hide her face with her hand. The duo was all smiles as they reached Rhea’s house.

Shikhar and Janhvi were reportedly in a relationship, but called it quits after a brief period of time. She fuelled rumours of their rekindled romance after they went on a vacation together to Maldives recently.

Last month, Shikhar made his first public appearance with Janhvi’s father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, at latter’s brother, actor Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. Shikhar was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor’s residence.

Before this, Janhvi also spotted with Shikhar at Kunal Rawal’s fashion show in Delhi-NCR. Photos of Janhvi and Shikhar attending the event together surfaced on social media and went viral. Janhvi looked stunning in a beige strapless dress which she teamed with a matching overcoat. Shikhar looked stylish in a blingy jacket. Janhvi was earlier rumoured to be dating Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. Orry and Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, have been spotted together a lot lately.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He and Janhvi have been spotted together a few times recently, long after they called it quits. Karan Johar had seemingly confirmed their relationship in an episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7.

