Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver to Give to Street Kid, Fans Say Sridevi Would Be Proud

A day after visiting Tirupati on her mother Sridevi's birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor showed her humane side while out and about in Mumbai. The Dhadak actress was on her way back from the gym when she was approached by a girl on the street, who urged her to buy something from her, or give her some money.

The 22-year-old actress first said that she has no money on her. Then, on further pleading, she attempted to look through her purse for money, when her good-natured driver offered to pay. Janhvi took the money from her driver and gave it to the girl, who went off with a gleeful "Thank you, didi!"

The whole act was caught on camera. Watch the video here:

Once the video surfaced on social media, fans commented saying that Janhvi's kind heart is a result of Sridevi's upbringing. One fan wrote, "This is a reflection of Sri ji's teachings😍❤️. You can call her names, but one thing you can't deny is that she has a kind heart. Sri is proud from heaven..." Another user wrote, "An act of kindness, no matter how small, is NEVER wasted. ❤️ This is the teaching Sri gave her kids..."

Janhvi recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple to commemorate the birthday of Sridevi, who passed away in February 2018. Janhvi offered prayers at the temple dressed in a traditional south Indian attire and shared photos on social media. She had also shared a post remembering her mother. "Happy birthday mumma, I love you," Janhvi had written with a photo of the late actress.

Read: Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Remember Sridevi on Birth Anniversary

