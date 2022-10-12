Janhvi Kapoor Braves the Cold in Intense and Spine-chilling Teaser of Mili, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor was phenomenal in the black comedy film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Not only did the actress garner appreciation for her performance but was also hailed for her efforts to play a grey character. Now Janhvi is looking forward to yet another exciting project titled Mili and has finally unveiled the posters of her upcoming film along with a spine-chilling teaser.

On Wednesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share the 45-second-long teaser of the survival thriller. It opens with Janvhi trapped in a huge freezer, trying her best to survive the debilitating cold and harsh environment around her. Scenes of the actress ripping off a duct tape, her red swollen face, the sound of the ticking clock and the frequent segues into her family looking for her only amped up the survivalist vibe of the teaser. The brilliant teaser has successfully mesmerized everyone as they are looking forward to the full movie now.

Earlier, Janhvi had also shared some posters from the upcoming film. In one of them, she can be seen flaunting a big smile, with a neatly tied ponytail and a brown-coloured backpack slung from her shoulders. The poster also shows the character of Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old B.Sc nursing graduate sporting a crisp dark-green coloured Kurti. The poster also had her on-screen character name plastered across in blue.

Jahnvi wrote in her caption, “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili.” Several celebs like Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Akshat Jain responded with red heart emojis. Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Thoda film ka trailer toh dikhao?(Also share the trailer with us)”, another one wrote, “So excited for this!”. Someone also said, “Zaroor dekhunga Ma’am! Don’t worry!”.

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film is a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen and is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, alongside Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Mili is slated to release on November 4.

Meanwhile, Helen starred Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appeared in supporting roles. The film had won two National Film Awards – Best Debut Film of a Director and Best Make-up Artist.

