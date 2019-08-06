Janhvi Kapoor Braving 7 Degrees in Georgia with a Shawl is Basically All of Us in Winters

Janhvi Kapoor is currently stationed in Georgia, where she is shooting at high altitudes for her upcoming film Kargil Girl, which also co-stars Angad Bedi in the lead opposite her. While filming in really cold temperatures in the region, Janhvi took time out and posted a really adorable image of herself to her Insta stories, where she can be seen braving the cold with a shawl.

In the image posted by Janhvi, the actress is seated on a plastic chair while all cuddled up in a layer of shawls. She has plugged in her earphones to listen to music while her make-up artist is doing her hair. Overlaying the image, Janhvi shared that the weather in Georgia is 7 degrees, which is pretty cold as per Mumbai's standards.

See Janhvi's post here:

Kargil Girl takes inspiration from the real life story of Gunjan Saxena, who was first woman combat aviator to have entered the war zone in 1999 Kargil War. The Georgia schedule of the film is said to be more intense and action packed which will be shot in high altitude regions of Georgia in the north eastern part of the country in a town called Kazbegi.

The town is a mountainous area set over 5700 feet above sea level.

Talking about the Georgia schedule of Kargil Girl, a source earlier confirmed, "Both Janhvi and Angad will shoot first in the main capital before heading to Kazbegi which is very tough terrains area pretty high above the sea level. The scenes which they are meant to shoot need a certain level of fitness from both their parts and Angad has this hired Brinston (trainer) to help him be coached and be able to be in a fit shape where he can run on inclined slopes and tough terrains."

Angad will play the role of Gunjan's brother Anshuman Saxena in the film. Kargil Girl will release in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.