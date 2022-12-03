Janhvi Kapoor Buys Duplex Worth Rs 65 Crore In Mumbai and the First Guests Of Her New Home Are...

Janhvi Kapoor has a new home in Mumbai. The Good Luck Jerry actress, who lives with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor in Mumbai, has bought a new home in the upscale Khar neighbourhood. The actress reportedly signed off a cheque of Rs 65 crore for the plush duplex home. While more details are awaited about the house, Janhvi hosted a Griha Puja on Friday, inviting the first guests home — her Kapoor family.

In pictures shared by the paparazzi, Her uncle and aunty — Sanjay Kapoor, and his wifey, Maheep Kapoor made their way to Janhvi’s new home to shower her with love. They were soon joined by Rima Jain as well.

According to documents acquired by Indextap.com, via NDTV, the duplex occupies the first and second floors of the Kubelisque Building on Pali Hill. The agreement was closed in October 2022. Square Feat India reported that the house is spread over a massive 6421 sq ft carpet area and the built-up area is 8669 sq ft. The complex reportedly also features an open garden area, a swimming pool, and a five-car parking lot.

The news of her new purchase comes a few months after Janhvi reportedly sold her triplex in Juhu to Rajkummar Rao. It is claimed that the house, worth Rs 39 crore, was sold to the Stree actor for Rs 44 crore in March this year.

On the professional front, Janhvi was seen in two films this year. She impressed everyone with her performances in Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. While the shooting of the film has already been completed, it is expected to release on April 7, 2023.

