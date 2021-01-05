Janhvi Kapoor Buys Property Worth Rs 39 Crore in Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbourhood

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly invested in property worth Rs 39 crore in upscale area of Mumbai. The report mentions that the house is located in Juhu Vile Parle Scheme, which is known to be one of the most luxurious and upscale residential localities in the city.

Janhvi registered the property on December 10, 2020. Spread across 4,144 sq ft, the flats are located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building. Janhvi’s latest purchase will now make her neighbours of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and more, who own houses in Juhu and Juhu Vile Parle Scheme, as per a GQ India report. Janhvi currently lives in Lokhandwala at her family home.

Janhvi made her debut in Dhadak (2018), starting Ishaan Khattar. This movie was a remake of a superhit Marathi film Sairaat. Post that she featured in Netflix films Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will next feature in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Reportedly, Janhvi will also be starting the shoot of her upcoming film in Punjab on January 9, which is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara.