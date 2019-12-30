Janhvi Kapoor Calls Her Segment In Ghost Stories, Devoid of Jumpscares but Very Disturbing

Janhvi Kapoor is piled up with a number of upcoming projects. While most of these projects include films, the actress is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming anthology film Ghost Stories.

Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear in Zoya Akhtar's segment where she will play the role of a substitute in-house nurse looking after Surekha Sikri. Talking to Mid-Day about her segment she said, "I followed the director's vision. The story is devoid of jumpscares and the tropes associated with the genre like blood, gore, and screams, but it's far more disturbing." Vijay Varma and Raghuvir Yadav have also been cast in the segment.

Kapoor also revealed why she was eager to work in the horror genre, the first reason being the opportunity to work with Zoya Akhtar. "It's thrilling to watch scary flicks. I love watching them; there is fear, intrigue, and suspense. And here was a chance to be part of one."

Apart from Ghost Stories, Janhvi Kapoor recently finished shooting for her upcoming film titled Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. The film is based on the life of the first female air force pilot Gunjan Saxena.

She will also be appearing alongside Rajkummar Rao in a double role in the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afza. Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.

