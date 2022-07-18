Janhvi Kapoor Calls Nepotism Never-Ending Debate, Says 'We Got a Lot Very Easily...'

Daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the upcoming release Good Luck Jerry. While the actress has been promoting the film, in a recent interview, she talked about nepotism and called it a ‘never-ending debate’.

Talking about the judgments she faces from people because of nepotism, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “We’ve got a lot very easily so if a few people are saying things like nepotism and she doesn’t deserve to be here like you can deal with that I think. It’s not like, you’re getting to do what you love to do so that debate is never-ending.”

During the interview, Janhvi also talked about completing four years in the industry and joked about how she feels ‘old’ now. “I feel like I have definitely grown and learned so much. It’s been four years! I got to learn a lot. Despite the pandemic, I got to do a lot. I was a different person four years ago,” she said.

