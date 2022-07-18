CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor Calls Nepotism Never-Ending Debate, Says 'We Got a Lot Very Easily...'
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Nepotism Never-Ending Debate, Says 'We Got a Lot Very Easily...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2022, 17:51 IST

Mumbai |

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry which will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 29.

Daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the upcoming release Good Luck Jerry. While the actress has been promoting the film, in a recent interview, she talked about nepotism and called it a ‘never-ending debate’.

Talking about the judgments she faces from people because of nepotism, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “We’ve got a lot very easily so if a few people are saying things like nepotism and she doesn’t deserve to be here like you can deal with that I think. It’s not like, you’re getting to do what you love to do so that debate is never-ending.”

During the interview, Janhvi also talked about completing four years in the industry and joked about how she feels ‘old’ now. “I feel like I have definitely grown and learned so much. It’s been four years! I got to learn a lot. Despite the pandemic, I got to do a lot. I was a different person four years ago,” she said.

first published:July 18, 2022, 17:51 IST
last updated:July 18, 2022, 17:51 IST