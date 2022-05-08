Janhvi Kapoor Calls Sridevi Best Mom 'Even in Your Absence', Shares Unseen Pic With Late Actress

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother, actress Sridevi and shared an unseen throwback picture with her. In the photo, a young Sridevi can be seen carrying a baby Janhvi in her arms and the mother-daughter duo is surrounded by other people. Along with the picture, Janhvi penned an emotional note saying that Sridevi is the best mother even in her absence.

She wrote, “Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. love u ❤️."

Take a look at the post:

Janhvi’s industry friends and colleagues took to the comment section to remember Sridevi and shower love on them. Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis on the post. The iconic Bollywood actress died in 2018 due to accidental drowning. Ever since, Janhvi, her sister Khushi and their father Boney Kapoor have been sharing throwback pictures with the actress remembering her.

In February 2018, Sridevi had travelled to Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Mohit is the nephew of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor. Soon after the wedding rituals came to an end, news broke out that Sridevi had passed away. While Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had travelled to Dubai with Sridevi at the time, Janhvi Kapoor had to stay back in Mumbai. Sridevi’s sudden demise rocked the country. Grieving fans gathered outside Boney and Sridevi’s house to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Roohi. She has a couple of projects in her pipeline. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Bawaal.

