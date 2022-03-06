Janhvi Kapoor Looks Breathtaking in Saree on 25th Birthday; Rumoured BF Orhan Says 'Love U So Much'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor rang in her 25th birthday with her girl gang in Tirumala. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pics from her birthday celebrations. Janhvi looked absolutely beautiful in a neon yellow saree which she teamed with a pink blouse. The actress completed her look with a pair of danglers and kept her makeup minimal.

In one of the pics, Janhvi can be seen posing with her girl squad who is also dressed up in traditional attires. Janhvi’s fans were quick to react to the stunning pics of the actress. Many called her Sridevi’s “carbon copy". Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani commented, “Happy birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor, wishing you the very very very best life has to offer and all the love and joy in the world. Sending only good vibes and tons of fortune and success your way. Just remember through God all things are possible, and never forget, that no one - absolute no one, can close a door that God has opened for you. Love you so much. Live laugh love - orry." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a series of red heart emojis.

On Saturday night, Janhvi Kapoor was clicked at the Mumbai airport. The actress cut a birthday cake gifted by the paps before she entered the airport. In a now-viral video, Janhvi can be seen cutting a birthday cake with the paps. She then feeds the cake to the photographer and says, “So sweet of you." The pap then reminded her that a few years back, she cut her birthday cake with them. To this Janhvi says, “Nahi, main nahi bhoolti (I don’t forget)."

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the film titled Good Luck Jerry. It is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

