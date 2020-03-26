Janhvi Kapoor Criticises Her Performance in Dhadak, Says was Stiff and Lacked Confidence

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018, with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. While the film failed to weave any magic at the box office, Janhvi's performance as a debutante in the film was got mixed reviews.

Two years later, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, the actress criticised her performance and said she lacked the technical aspects of acting and was overconfident. However, she believes that it was the emotional quotient she had into the character that came across well.

“I think I lacked confidence and my language was an issue. I think I was a little stiff in places. I think that one thing I had working for me is that I tried to bring a lot of honesty and sensitivity to it. I think the emotionality of it was in the right place,” she said.

“Maybe it was all heart but it lacked a lot of technical understanding and a lot of finesse. I lacked technical understanding and maybe my skill set wasn’t as polished. It’s weird saying this about myself but I think I felt honest onscreen,” she added.

But Janhvi still has a long way to go. The actress has a number of films in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic, titled The Kargil Girl. She will also feature in Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.

