Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Posts an Adorable Wish
Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday. She is currently shooting for Gunjan Saxena's biopic in Varanasi.
Images: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday yesterday amidst much sibling and family love. Janhvi turned 22 on Wednesday, and celebrated the occasion with her father Boney Kapoor and younger sister Khushi by visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
The actress had a very different kind of birthday celebration this year. In photos from Varanasi, Janhvi can be seen cutting her birthday cake with a sword as her family members cheered her on.
She also put up a picture of herself on a boat near the ghats of Varanasi.
Actor-brother Arjun Kapoor wished Janhvi a happy birthday on Instagram, using a photo from their appearance together on the chat show Koffee With Karan. On the show, they had talked about how they bonded after the death of Janhvi’s mother, Sridevi.
Janhvi made her film debut with Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She is currently working on the Gunjan Saxena biopic, in which she plays the lead role of first female IAF pilot who played a pivotal role in the 1999 Kargil War.
She will next begin work on Karan’s period epic, Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor is currently working on Panipat, which is an Indian historical period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.
