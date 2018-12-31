Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Her Hair Short for Magazine Cover; See Pic, Video

Just one film old, Janhvi Kapoor seems to have become the darling of magazine covers.Ever since she made her debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak that released in July this year, the 21-year-old has featured on the covers of several magazines, including Brides Today, Vogue India and Grazia.Now the cover star of Cosmopolitan India’s January 2019 issue, she has chopped off her hair exclusively for the magazine photo-shoot. Cosmopolitan India shared a video of her from its official Instagram handle on Sunday.In the clip, dressed in a short sequinned yellow dress, Janhvi says she had cut her hair short just for the magazine shoot and that her father—film producer Boney Kapoor—would kill her when he would find out.On the cover, Janhvi looks stunning in a shot metallic-grey tube dress by Amit Aggarwal, a jazzy Purple Paisley jacket and her new haircut—60s-style bangs. The introduction on the cover to her story reads, “I’d much rather think the world is all rainbows and unicorns.”On the professional front, Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Karan Johar's Takht. Speculations are rife that she will play a slave girl in the period film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.