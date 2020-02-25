Janhvi Kapoor Dancing to 'Piya Tose' Ends with Dramatic Improvisation as She Loses Balance

Janhvi Kapoor has uploaded a video of her rehearsing a semi-classical dance piece on the song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re. The song from the Dev Anand film Guide was picturised on Waheeda Rehman, in an elaborate dance sequence. Janhvi channeled the retro vibes with her performance piece, which was fusion of Kathak and Bollywood dance styles.

Dressed in a blue flowing kurti, the video shows Janhvi matching steps with her dance instructor. Her steps and expressions look well rehearsed and the video goes as planned, except for the last bit. She gets too close to the mirror she is dancing in front of, and loses her balance. But the Dhadak actress makes up for it like a pro, with a dramatic improvisation.

"When u lose balance so u have to improv an over dramatic end," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram alongwith the video. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sanya Malhotra were among those who praised Janhvi dancing skills.

From dance videos to fitness sessions and airport looks, Janhvi is quite popular on social media. She also shares behind the scenes stills from the movies she is working on. Janhvi will next be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Takht, Maidaan and Roohi Afzana.

On Monday, the actress remembered her mother Sridevi with a black-and-white photo of the two of them on her second death anniversary.

