Janhvi Kapoor Documents Her ‘40 hours in Rajasthan’ with Mesmerising Pictures| Check Here

Janhvi Kapoor is one the most talked-about celebrities from Bollywood’s young brigade. The Dhadak actress, who is a travel buff often treats her fans to intriguing pictures and videos from her holiday destinations. On Thursday, Janhvi took to Instagram and treated her fans with glimpses from her ‘40 hours in Rajasthan’.

In her Instagram post, Janhvi shared a couple of pictures and videos as she summarised her stay at the location in a single post. The first photo is a gorgeous selfie that sees Janhvi dressed in a white tank top. The next slide features an interesting dancing and musical performance by traditional dancers.

As we slide further, we see Janhvi taking a stroll amid a humungous fort in Rajasthan. The actress is all smiles as she seems to enjoy her stay at the beautiful location. The next slide showcases an evening view of the fort’s top with moon shining in the sky.

Janhvi seems to have a hearty meal during her stay in Rajasthan as she had shared the picture of a large thali, that had the traditional food of the area. With the next picture, Janhvi gave us princess vibes as she posed is dressed in a white lehenga with a backless choli. The actress is seen posing amid the picturesque view of the village structures. The next few pictures put on display the mesmerizing beauty of the location, as it showcased bright pink flowers, a sea view, and the last picture is a photo of Janhvi waiting at the airport to board a flight. It seems that the actress had fully cherished her time at the breathtakingly beautiful location and is tired at the end of the journey.

Taking to the captions, Janhvi wrote, “40 hrs in Rajasthan,” and added a desert emoticon.

Check out the post below:

As soon as the post hit the photo sharing platform, it garnered more than 27 million likes within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons as they loved the glimpses from her short stay.

Talking about the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the film titled Good Luck Jerry . The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Janhvi will be seen reprising Nayanthara’s role in the Hindi adaptation, but in a different setting. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Laksh Lalwani. Currently, Janhvi is working on Mr And Mrs Mahi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the sports drama also stars Rajkummar Rao. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

