Janhvi Kapoor Dresses Up in Bikini Top to Make Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice in This ROFL Video

Known for her amazing fashion sense, Janhvi Kapoor is a diva who loves to experiment with her ensembles and keeps impressing her fans with her stunning pictures on Instagram. She also loves to give followers a glimpse of her life — whether it be her workout sessions, therapeutic art sessions, dance practices or peaceful moments with family. The actress also loves to post her breathtaking vacation pictures. Her breezy style gives many fashionistas cues for their next vacation. The actress not only stuns with her cool style but also flaunts ethnic wear with equal ease and grace. Her sense of humour also makes her social media handles stand out.

She recently posted a clip on Instagram where she can be seen sharing her struggle while squeezing orange juice. Janhvi shared an expectation vs reality post that left many in splits. In the expectations part, she is all glammed up. Dressed in a shimmery bikini top and sarong, she can be seen squeezing the orange to get some juice. In the reality part, she is wearing white shorts and blue top. Not being able to get out much juice from the orange, she gives up and says, “Didi itna hi milega aaj (That’s all you get today)." Many found the struggle very relatable and showered likes and comments on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi made her debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Based on the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule, Janhvi was paired with Ishaan Khatter. Their chemistry and the film’s music won many hearts and she was appreciated for her performance in the film. She wooed the audiences again with Netflix anthology Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was well-received by one and all. She will soon impress her fans with Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry.

