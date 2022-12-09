Janhvi Kapoor Drops Hot Pics In Neon Bikini As She Chills By The Ocean On Maldives Vacay; Check Here

As the holiday season is nearing, Janhvi Kapoor has fans daydreaming about their next beachside escape. On Friday morning, the Roohi star shared a string of sizzling photographs in a neon bikini and it is an apt pick for manifesting your beachy wardrobe. While clear blue waters have accentuated the backdrop of Kapoor’s images, it is Janhvi's look that is worth noticing. Janhvi Kapoor is known for her unapologetic sense of style and for adding a youthful quirk to her fashion statements, and this time she has done it once again.

In a bright-hued neon yellow swimsuit, Kapoor made a strong case for using bright colours at the beach. Meanwhile, curly tresses and the no-makeup touch only ended up elevating the beauty of the photographs. Surrounded by azure waters, Janhvi Kapoor, opted for multiple poses as she relaxed on a makeshift bed attached to the luxurious stay of her beachy holiday. “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds, and an endless ocean,” Kapoor wrote alongside her series of latest bikini photos. Take a look at it here:

Within less than an hour, the pictures amassed over three lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, prompting a barrage of users to admire her beauty. One of them was Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. “Mermaid hair, don’t care,” wrote Orry in the comment section of the post, meanwhile, fashion maverick Manish Malhotra showered the new stills with multiple fire emoticons.

This came just a day after Janhvi Kapoor shared a stunning photo dump of her happening time in the Maldives. From floral swimsuits to devouring delicious ice cream, it appears that the Bollywood actress is having a ball during her beachy vacation.

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Milli, will next share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Besides this, she has once again collaborated with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

