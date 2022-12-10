Janhvi Kapoor Drops Mesmerising Photos in White Cutout Dress With Plunging Neck Line, Take a Look

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Be it ethnic wear, western wear or athleisure, the actress is always on point with her fashion game. On Saturday, the Mili actress took to her official Instagram handle to treat her fans and followers to some mesmerising photos of herself. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a white cutout dress with a plunging neckline.

In the first picture, the actress can be seen sitting and striking a classy pose at the camera. In the second photo, Janhvi gives a closer look at her face while in the third photo, she can be seen turning her back to the camera and facing the sea.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “🌙 meet me in the pale moonlight 🌙"

As soon as she shared the photos, her friends and followers took to the comment section to shower her with praises. Her close friend Orhan Awatramani wrote, “Hi" while one of her fans commented, “Love you baby 😍"

Janhvi Kapoor often drops sizzling photos on her Instagram handle. Recently, she shared a series of photos of her dressed in a neon bikini. While clear blue waters have accentuated the backdrop of Kapoor’s images, it is Janhvi’s look that is worth noticing. In a bright-hued neon yellow swimsuit, Kapoor made a strong case for using bright colours at the beach. Meanwhile, curly tresses and the no-makeup touch only ended up elevating the beauty of the photographs. Surrounded by azure waters, Janhvi Kapoor, opted for multiple poses as she relaxed on a makeshift bed attached to the luxurious stay of her beachy holiday. “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds, and an endless ocean,” Kapoor wrote alongside her series of latest bikini photos. Take a look at it here:

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Milli, will next share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Besides this, she has once again collaborated with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar for Mr. & Mrs Mahi.

