Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Boat Ride with Friends on Her Varanasi Trip

A number of pictures of Janhvi Kapoor enjoying her trip to Varanasi with her friends have surfaced online.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Boat Ride with Friends on Her Varanasi Trip
Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, has recently shared a series of pictures from her trip to Varanasi. Janhvi was accompanied by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi and The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma.

The Dostana 2 actress took to her Instagram to give a sneak peek into her trip to the holy city. In the groupfie with her gang, Janhvi can be seen wearing a printed kurta and palazzos as she poses for the lens.

In another post, Janhvi is sitting on the stairs as her director friend clicks her. Janhvi opted for a white salwar kameez with light green dupatta for her day out.

Janhvi also attended the Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat with Tanisha and Sharan. There is no doubt that the 22-year-old had a fun time on her boat ride with pals.

In one of the posts, Janhvi can be seen enjoying a rickshaw ride in the lanes of Varanasi.

On the work front, Janhvi has a series of projects lined up. She will be next seen in the Netflix series Ghost Stories that will stream on January 1. Later, in the first half of 2020, Janhvi will be portraying the role of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in Sharan Sharma's The Kargil Girl. Apart from these, she has Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2.

