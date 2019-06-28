Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Summer Bliss as She Take Trip to Mountains With Sister Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has headed to the mountains to enjoy summer bliss. Joining the actress are her sister Khushi Kapoor and a bunch of friends.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Summer Bliss as She Take Trip to Mountains With Sister Khushi Kapoor
Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram
It's vacation time and Bollywood stars are turning to picturesque destinations to make the most of their holidays. While the Devgn family has hit the roads for a family road trip, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora along with Sanjay Kapoor and his family are enjoying the summers in New York.

Likewise, Janhvi Kapoor has headed to the mountains to enjoy summer bliss. Joining the actress are her sister Khushi Kapoor and a bunch of friends. Wearing a fuschia pink t-shirt Jahnvi is all smiles for the camera as she poses with her girl gang. Take a look at their pictures:

View this post on Instagram

👩‍👩‍👧‍👧

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

🌺🌸

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

#KhushiKapoor #JanhviKapoor

A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoorworld) on

Recently the two siblings appeared on the premiere episode of Colors Infinity’s BFFs with Vogue season 3. On the show, the sisters discussed how they thought differently about getting tattoos. Khushi has three—one of her family’s birthdays in roman numerals, another of her best friend’s name and a third on her bum, which says ‘Khud ki raah banao’. However, she revealed Janhvi was “too chicken to get inked” and didn’t approved of her tattoos too, much like their late mother.

Khushi also went on to reveal some embarrassing secrets about Janhvi such as how she used her milk bottle up until she was 12 years old and that she sleep-talked dialogues from her films.

On the work front, Karan Johar has announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and a yet to be announced debutante. The original film starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles.

Janhvi also has three more films lined up including Kargil Girl, Rooh-Afza and Takht.

