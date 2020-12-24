Janhvi Kapoor Explains Her '2020 Mood' with This Photo

Janhvi Kapoor is being quite frank about her feelings on social media these days. The actress is pretty active on Instagram and loves to keep fans updated about her life through regular posts. Now, she has taken to the platform to share a picture of her 2020 mood.

In the picture shared on her Instagram stories, the actress can be sitting on the stairs wearing a bright orange ethnic ensemble. It seems to have been taken in the middle of a workday, as people around her seem to be busy doing their jobs, as Janhvi ponders over the depressing year. She captioned the post, "2020 mood".

Earlier, she used a picture to express how she is keeping it together in 2020. The actress took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from a photoshoot. In one image, she is calmly posing for the camera, while in the second her expression changes to a blend of confusion and eagerness to get it over with.

"Trying to keep it together this year like," she wrote as caption.

Janhvi will next be seen in 'Roohi Afza' with Rajkummar Rao. She will also star in the sequel of 'Dostana' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The actress was last seen in a biopic based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.