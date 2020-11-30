Janhvi Kapoor Fans Pumped to See Kylie Jenner Sent Her a Birthday Wish on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Netflix's new show giving us peek into the inner world of film stars, had more than one surprise in store for the audience. Among them was the fact that Janhvi Kapoor was wished by none other than global influencer Kylie Jenner on her birthday.

Janhvi's fans were in for a surprise when they watched the show, which showed in an episode that she got a special birthday wish from Kylie. The episode shows Janhvi visiting her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor at their home. The girls start talking about Kardashians, even speaking with a fake American accent like the famous sisters.

Then Maheep asks Janhvi about a birthday wish that she got from Kylie. Janhvi pulls out her phone and shows her the video. “Hey Janhvi, it’s Kylie! We love you,” Kylie says in the video and blows her a kiss.

Fans of the Gunjan Saxena actress are proud that she didn't flaunt the fact that she had received a birthday wish from Kylie Jenner.

The girl didn’t even go around flexing about it👏 pic.twitter.com/RZlJp6f7tD — - (@SidharthsFairy) November 27, 2020

Kylie Jenner wished Janhvi on her birthday wow — - (@SidharthsFairy) November 27, 2020

The Kardashians are mentioned more than once on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Seema Khan confesses that she secretly DMs Kim Kardashian.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Soni and Bhavana Pandey, has been produced by Karan Johar. The show premiered on Netflix last week and also has a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.