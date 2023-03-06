Janhvi Kapoor Finally Confirms Her Collaboration With Jr NTR, Shares First Look From the Film

Janhvi Kapoor officially confirmed that she is collaborating with RRR actor Jr NTR for his next film. On her birthday, the actress unveiled the first looks from the film. The yet-untitled film will be helmed by Koratala Siva. In the poster, a saree-clad Janhvi can be seen sitting by the side of a river with mountains in the background. Sharing the intriguing character poster, she wrote, “It is finally happening Can’t wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr ❤️#NTR30 :)"

This film will mark Janhvi’s Telugu debut.

Take a look:

However, no further detail about the project has been revealed.

Meanwhile, a report in India Today recently claimed that Janhvi Kapoor is allegedly charging Rs 4 crore for the Jr NTR film. The fee is almost at par with senior Telugu actresses. It has been reported that Samantha charges Rs 5 crore for a film. Even though the project is Janhvi’s first Telugu film, she is still a popular name, thus the remuneration is at par with the leading actresses in the Telugu industry.

The news about the actress joining the film was reported earlier this month. “NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last 6 months and have finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor. The Kortala Siva directorial will mark the debut for Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu Film Industry, though the film is being mounted as a proper Pan India film,” revealed a source close to the development. The film will reportedly release in April next year.

Besides her Telugu debut, Janhvi Kapoor has Bawaal in the pipeline with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao

