1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Finds Arjun and Rakul Preet 'Cute' in Their New Rom-com

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have come together for a new cross-border, coming of age love story that went on floors on Friday. The film will be Arjun's 14th film venture.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have started shooting for their rom-com film, and they are already being praised for looking "cute" together. Arjun on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures in which he and Rakul are seen goofing around while posing for the images.

"Picture Shuroo... other information bhi upload hogi soon," he captioned the image. Reacting to the collage, Janhvi, who is Arjun's step-sister, wrote: "Looking so cute."

The film, not titled yet, is being directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham. Talking about the project, Rakul had said, "The film is in the rom-com space, and it is the story of characters who belong to India and Pakistan, so it's a cross-border, coming-of-age rom-com."

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Kapoor talked about signing this film which will be his 14th since his debut Ishaqzaade. "I have grown up in a joint family so I understood that it's the biggest pillar of love, strength, and support. That's the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I'm having a blast even during the prep," he said. He also talked about working with co-star Rakul Preet Singh, "She is a beautiful, instinctive and generous co-star," he shared.

