Janhvi Kapoor First Time Talks About Orry, Says 'It Feels Like Home When He's Around' | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor often grabs headlines for her rumoured romance with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Even though the duo has never confirmed their relationship, they make frequent appearances on each other’s social media accounts. Orry was also present with Jahnvi in Europe when she was shooting for her film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan.

Now, in an exclusive interview with us, Janhvi has spoken about Orry for the first time. The actress opened up about their equation and revealed why she is so close to him. “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back,” Janhvi told us.

“It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy,” Janhvi added.

Most recently, Orry was photographed arriving at the screening of Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release Mili. He also met Janhvi’s father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and gave him a tight hug at the screening. Janhvi and Orry also celebrated Diwali together.

Orry is often spotted alongside many Bollywood star kids and actors. Be it vacationing with Janhvi Kapoor or hanging out with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor or partying with Ananya Panday, Orry appears to be a BFF that everyone wants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has received mixed response for her latest release Mili, which is produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The film is a remake of director Mathukutty Xavier’s Malayalam movie Helen. It also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

