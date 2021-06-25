Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Bare Back In New Monochrome Picture

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Though she may love lounging in her laid-back outfits, her fans equally drool over her glam avatars. Every now and then her pictures clad in stunning bikinis go viral on the internet. But now she has gone an extra mile to bare her back for followers. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a monochrome photo of herself that appears to be a part of a professional photo shoot.

In the photograph, Janhvi is seen looking back at the camera wearing a backless top that reveals her flawless skin. She has completed her irresistible glam look with soft smokey eye makeup and her signature wavy locks left loose. Surely, sleek cat eyeliner, a touch of kohl and fluttery lashes can turn a desi girl like Janhvi into a diva. However, her naturally dewy skin usually needs no makeup which is why she is often seen going completely natural.

The actress shared the recent image with the song Akhiyaan by Danyal Zafar aka Danny Zee, a Pakistani singer who is actor Ali Zafar’s brother.

Janhvi has given her fans one more reason to love her. The click was re-shared by her fan clubs. On one such post, fans dropped several comments saying they could have trusted only her to ace such a fabulous look.

Recently, the diva has been making headlines after her sister Khushi Kapoor posted a stunning throwback click. In the shot, the Kapoor sisters were seen posing against a picturesque sunset background. The snap appears to be from a plush restaurant where they are enjoying during one of their travels abroad. While Janhvi looked pretty in a blue ombre shirt, Khushi donned a black off-shoulder woollen shrug that complimented her minimalistic makeup.

Earlier this week, the star cracked fans up when she uploaded a goofy dance performed on Sean Paul’s chart-topper Temperature. In the Instagram Reel, she danced with her Aksa gang with whom she has featured in other fun clips in the past.

