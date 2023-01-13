Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Hourglass Body In White Bodycon Mini Dress

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is often in the news for her impeccable sartorial choices. From traditional clothing to western wear, the actress knows how to pull off every outfit with grace. And her Instagram feed is a testament to the same. Recently, Janhvi posted a string of pictures from one of her photoshoots, which left fans gushing over her style.

In the photos, the 25-year-old flaunted her hourglass body in a white bodycon mini dress. She paired the dress with a matching oversized coat and a pair of classic black shades.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Upon seeing the photos, many users lavished the Mili actress with oodles of praise. One of the users wrote, “Nice picture,” while another called Janhvi a “Stunner”. “Awesome,” gushed a third user.

A glimpse at Janvi Kapoor’s Instagram feed proves her love for bodycon dresses. Not so long ago, the actress shared some stunning pictures in a black latex bodycon dress which she paired with matching gloves. The actress complemented her ensemble with dewy makeup and kept her hair open in straightened tresses as she posed for the camera. And Janhvi’s photos were quick to set the internet on fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, after starring in director Mathukutty Xavier’s survival thriller film Mili, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Bawaal. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and it revolves around the life of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in the town. He plans to marry her one day, as doing so can raise his social status. Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi in her kitty. The film boasts of Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

