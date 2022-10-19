Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Sexy Cutout Dress, Says ‘Blower Killed My Vibe’; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor certainly understands how to leave an impression on her fans, whether it’s through her movies, showing off her sartorial choices on the red carpet, or be it her social media game. The Roohi actress is one of much loved stars in the industry and she keeps her fans hooked by posting videos and pictures of her work and personal life. Maintaining the trajectory, the Gunjan Saxena star took to Instagram to post a stunning video of herself flaunting her hourglass figure in a sexy cleavage-baring cutout dress and we are all for it.

In the video, Janhvi is seen posing for a photo shoot in sultry attire. The actress looks gorgeous with her hair open, as she wore nude make up and perfectly winged eyeliner. She is also seen vibing and smiling as she enjoyed the photoshoot. Stealing the limelight like always, Janhvi slipped into an uber-chic, black-and-white cut-out, bodycon dress. The actress dazzled like a diva, striking several appealing poses for her clicks. She chose to sport minimalistic makeup, going in for just a shade of glossy nude shade of lipstick and on-fleek winged eyeliner, which enhanced her pretty doe-eyes.However, when the blower hit her hair during the shoot – it kind of killed her vibe. The actress posted the video featuring Selena Gomez’s hit song Calm Down. Along with the video, Janhvi wrote, “The blower really killed my vibe at the end .”

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to post reactions and adore their fav actress. One fan wrote, “can’t calm down!!!!!😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” another added, “🔥🔥🔥.”

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor dropped the trailer of her upcoming film Mili. The survival thriller film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and it is the Hindi remake of the director’s Malayalam film Helen, which was released in 2019. In the trailer, it was disclosed that Janhvi plays the role of a nursing student who plans to go abroad and her name is Mili Naudiyal.

The trailer opens by showing Mili’s bond with her father. The scene then shifts to Sunny Kaushal who is introduced as her boyfriend. The trailer then shows Janhvi working at a local food joint at a mall. It turns more gripping when she gets stuck in the freezer. She is seen wrapping her body with tape to save herself from freezing. She screams for help. Meanwhile, her family and boyfriend search for her. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Mili apart from Janhvi also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for first the actors will be sharing screen space together.

