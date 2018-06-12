Janhvi Kapoor Gets Emotional, Misses Her Mom Sridevi at Dhadak's Trailer Launch

Janhvi Kapoor reflected the excitement and nervousness of a Bollywood debutante at the trailer launch of her maiden movie Dhadak here on Monday, but she was emotional as she missed her mother, the late Sridevi's presence at the special occasion."I definitely miss her today. The biggest and most helpful tip she has given me is to work hard and to feel every emotion," Janhvi said.The 21-year-old was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor, who has been her constant support after the sudden demise of Sridevi earlier this year in Dubai."Papa did not give me any acting tips, but love, encouragement and a lot of support. So I think that is more than enough," she said.Before the trailer launch, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor -- Boney's son with the late Mona Kapoor -- also shared words of encouragement for Janhvi.The trailer launch of Dhadak was attended by the film's producer Karan Johar, director Shashank Khaitan and lead actor Ishaan Khatter, who too is making his Bollywood debut with the project.Janhvi said the first day shoot of the film was a lot of fun."We were not that nervous because Shashank had already created a very comfortable family environment. We had done a lot of reading and rehearsals before the shot, so things were easy and fun," she said.Dhadak is releasing on July 20.