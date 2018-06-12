English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Janhvi Kapoor Gets Emotional, Misses Her Mom Sridevi at Dhadak's Trailer Launch
The 21-year-old was accompanied by the entire Kapoor 'khandaan' for the trailer launch of Dhadak.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Manish Malhotra Instagram account)
Janhvi Kapoor reflected the excitement and nervousness of a Bollywood debutante at the trailer launch of her maiden movie Dhadak here on Monday, but she was emotional as she missed her mother, the late Sridevi's presence at the special occasion.
"I definitely miss her today. The biggest and most helpful tip she has given me is to work hard and to feel every emotion," Janhvi said.
The 21-year-old was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor, who has been her constant support after the sudden demise of Sridevi earlier this year in Dubai.
"Papa did not give me any acting tips, but love, encouragement and a lot of support. So I think that is more than enough," she said.
Before the trailer launch, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor -- Boney's son with the late Mona Kapoor -- also shared words of encouragement for Janhvi.
The trailer launch of Dhadak was attended by the film's producer Karan Johar, director Shashank Khaitan and lead actor Ishaan Khatter, who too is making his Bollywood debut with the project.
Janhvi said the first day shoot of the film was a lot of fun.
"We were not that nervous because Shashank had already created a very comfortable family environment. We had done a lot of reading and rehearsals before the shot, so things were easy and fun," she said.
Dhadak is releasing on July 20.
Also Watch
"I definitely miss her today. The biggest and most helpful tip she has given me is to work hard and to feel every emotion," Janhvi said.
The 21-year-old was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor, who has been her constant support after the sudden demise of Sridevi earlier this year in Dubai.
"Papa did not give me any acting tips, but love, encouragement and a lot of support. So I think that is more than enough," she said.
Before the trailer launch, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor -- Boney's son with the late Mona Kapoor -- also shared words of encouragement for Janhvi.
The trailer launch of Dhadak was attended by the film's producer Karan Johar, director Shashank Khaitan and lead actor Ishaan Khatter, who too is making his Bollywood debut with the project.
Janhvi said the first day shoot of the film was a lot of fun.
"We were not that nervous because Shashank had already created a very comfortable family environment. We had done a lot of reading and rehearsals before the shot, so things were easy and fun," she said.
Dhadak is releasing on July 20.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video