Janhvi Kapoor Gives a Glimpse Into Her Goofy and Mature Side in This Video

The current lockdown has put a pause on all of our lives. Most of us have been at our homes for almost two months now, spending more time with our families and ourselves. The break has given us enough time to reflect and introspect.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be utilising the lockdown period to the fullest as well. The Dhadak actress has been documenting the quarantine days, taking the help of content creator Pearl Malik. The video, titled as Quarantine Tapes, reflects back on Janhvi’s life before and during the lockdown.

Janhvi says that she is a part of her mother Sridevi, father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. She then goes on to reveal that while she wants to spend more time with her family, she often ends up being busy elsewhere.

She mentions that the Covid-19 lockdown has given her time to look after herself and the family. She has become more confident after knowing herself better in the last few days.

“Quarantine Tapes! Click to watch me ramble about the lockdown with cute videos… Also shout out to @pearlmalik22 for this you’re a cool 1 (sic),” she captioned the IGTV video.

Pearl shared the same video on her profile, mentioning it to be the third episode of her Quarantine Tapes series. The caption said all things good about Janhvi, describing her as a “bubbly, goofy young girl.”

“Janhvi is one of a kind. She teaches us to embrace our quirkiness and take pride in our uniqueness... As the world slows down, she teaches us the importance of empathy, being considerate & urges us to evolve into better beings by going inside if not outside (sic),” it added.

Here is a look at the video:

Follow @News18Movies for more

