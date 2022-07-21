Janhvi Kapoor Gives Fashion Police a Run for Their Money In Blue Jumpsuit; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor lit up our Instagram feed on Thursday with her latest fashion outing. The 25-year-old actress shared another glimpse of her Good Luck Jerry promotion and she looks gorgeous in an all-blue attire. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Gharvi, Janhvi wore a strapless corset jumpsuit in custom blue by Antithesis. The corset top comprised sheer blue fabric, while the pants featured a flared-out silhouette. The actress posed for the camera standing against a tropical green lush background.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Janhvi added to the caption, “I’ll be your bluebird.” The actress completed her look with open hair, glossy lip shade and subtle nude make-up.

Janhvi’s upcoming film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara. The movie is directed by Siddharth Sen and co-produced by Aanand L Rai and the original film’s producer Subaskaran Allirajah. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the movie shows Janhvi playing the role of Jaya “Jerry” Kumari, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to pay the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer. The upcoming movie shows Janhvi playing the role of a woman from a humble background trying to enter a field that is mainly dominated by men.

Recently the actress also made her appearance on popular talk show Koffee With Karan along with Sara Ali Khan.

Janhvi’s recent Instagram posts show her posing in picturesque locations of Europe where she recently completed the shooting schedule for her upcoming movie with Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi was shooting for Bawaal in Europe.

