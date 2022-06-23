Janhvi Kapoor Glams Up In Red Hot Backless Gown, Arjun Kapoor Teases 'Time To Make Merry'

Kapoor, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, painted B-town red with her latest post. On Thursday, Janhvi dropped a series of stunning photos on her social media. She left us awestruck by slaying the bold and beautiful avatar in the red gown.

In the photos, Janhvi stuns in a red shimmery backless gown. The dress also has a thigh-high slit and straps. The dress hugged Janhvi’s curves perfectly. She paired the dress with knee-length high heel boots. The actress looked sensual as she posed for the camera. Janhvi wore red lipstick and opted for a bold make-up look with minimum accessories.

She has left no stone unturned in promoting her film. Proof? See her caption – “If Jerry was a cherry.” See what she did here? As soon as Jahnvi uploaded the photo album, Bollywood celebs dropped red heart icons in the comments section. Sara Ali Khan commented on the photo with three fire emojis. Arjun Kapoor has also commented on his sister’s photo and wrote,”Time to make Merry.”

Earlier, Janhvi added a series of photos in the shades of blue on her Instagram feed. The Gunjan Saxena actress looked stunning in a blue co-ord set.

Good Luck Jerry is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. The film will have a direct premier on Disney+Hotstar on July 29, this year.

Besides this, Janhvi will also be seen in Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film is backed by her father Boney Kapoor and said to be the first collaboration of the father-daughter duo.

